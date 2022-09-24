As noted, the White Rabbit teasers continued at last night’s WWE SmackDown in Salt Lake City. Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song played in the arena during a commercial break, and QR codes were hidden in Hit Row’s backstage party, which led to a WWE website URL that contained a a new white rabbit game with a message of “Patricide” or the killing of one’s father. The game also revealed coordinates for Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which is where Monday’s RAW will be hosted. You can click here for full details on last night’s teasers, along with the other teaser video that was revealed earlier on Friday, a possible Bray Wyatt – FCW link, and more.

In an update, Twitter user @riann_brady revealed how she left the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City last night to find White Rabbit flyers on her windshield. The flyers have the same coordinates to Rogers Place, along with the white rabbit logo.

It appears WWE left the flyers on several cars in the arena parking lot last night. You can see photos of the flyers below.

On a related note, it was reported earlier this week how a lantern and fireflies were hidden in the background of the graphic for the Fight Pit between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules. This was seen as another teaser for the return of Wyatt, and it was interesting that the lantern and fireflies were only hidden in the Riddle vs. Rollins graphic, not the graphic for the Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Now WWE has uploaded the graphic for the Strap Match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, and the lantern and fireflies can be seen there as well. The items have not been added to the Rousey vs. Morgan graphic.

You can see all three graphics below.

For those who missed it, you can click here for details on WWE’s new “special event” White Rabbit merchandise. You can also click here for new details on Wyatt hiring a boxing coach, plus new footage of Wyatt in the boxing ring training. You can click here for interesting teaser connections to Wyatt. It’s been confirmed that WWE has at least had talks about bringing Wyatt back, and that people within the company expect the return to happen soon. You can click here for a recent report on backstage talk on Wyatt and WWE.

Below are the White Rabbit flyers from SmackDown, along with the aforementioned Extreme Rules graphics:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.