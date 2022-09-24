Triple H recently joined LAD Bible TV to discuss all things pro-wrestling, most notably how The Game feels about the work ethic of celebrity wrestlers like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, two guys who he believes have proven themselves in the squared circle. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On how hard Logan Paul has worked since joining WWE:

“If you said to me ‘Hey, there’s this guy Logan Paul, he wants to get involved in the wrestling business, he wants to get involved in WWE and he comes in and he’s got an attitude and he doesn’t wanna get hurt and he doesn’t wanna take bumps and he wants it to be special and all about him…’ I’m not doing that. When somebody comes in that loves it, that is passionate about it, that trains their ass off for it…You don’t do what he did in the events that he’s worked for us, you don’t do what he’s done at WrestleMania without a lot of hard work and without a lot of effort.”

How Bad Bunny worked just as hard:

“Same thing with Bad Bunny, this guy just [won] artist of the year at the video music awards, he’s arguably the biggest musical attraction on the planet and he’s like ‘Hey, when can I get in the ring for you guys again?’. When I tell you that he was gonna do the stuff for us with Miz and all of that at WrestleMania and have that moment… I was very honest with him, I was like ‘you’re gonna have to work really hard at this’. He went and got a house in Orlando, just down the road and he showed up everyday at that performance center every day. He got in that ring every single day, getting his ass kicked.”

