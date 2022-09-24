There’s new speculation on LA Knight possibly returning to the WWE storylines.

Friday’s SmackDown saw Maximum Male Models’ ma.çé and mån.sôör take a loss to The New Day. After the match, Max Dupri snapped and lashed out at ma.çé, mån.sôör and Maxxine Dupri for how they were posing for photographs instead of focusing on the match. Max then stormed off and left on his own.

“LA Knight” has been a trending topic on social media ever since last night’s segment. This angle came after several recent teasers, including two from just this month – a post-show segment on September 9 saw Max tell his crew that they have to “go through the day to get to the night,” before finishing his statement with a “yeah,” which was Knight’s catchphrase. Then on last week’s SmackDown in Anaheim, Max mentioned how they were close to “LA” or Los Angeles. He then paused as the crowd reacted with a pop.

There has been strong speculation on WWE dropping the Dupri character for a return to the Knight character ever since WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over creative, and now it looks like we may get that change sooner than later.

Max was originally signed to a WWE developmental deal from mid-2013 through August 1, 2014. After a return to the indies, a successful run with Impact Wrestling, and then a stint with the NWA, he was re-signed by WWE in February 2021. Max worked as a heel in WWE NXT, as LA Knight, until turning babyface during a fall 2021 feud against Grayson Waller. A main roster call-up had been rumored, but then the Knight character was nixed when he was called up to SmackDown in April of this year, and that was the beginning of the Maximum Male Models storyline, which has received significant negative feedback snice then. The change from Knight to Dupri left a lot of people scratching their heads due to how hot Knight was at the time of his call-up.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the former Mace, Mansoor and Sofia Cromwell if WWE does turn Max back into LA. It was reported earlier this year how the Maximum Male Models storyline was a pet project of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Below is footage from last night’s match and post-match segment on SmackDown:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.