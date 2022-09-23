WWE has released new White Rabbit merchandise.

As seen in the screenshots below, WWE Shop is now selling a new “Feed Your Head” t-shirt, featuring the white rabbit with red eyes on the front. They are also selling a new “You Did” t-shirt, featuring the white rabbit and his game of Hangman, which asks, “Who killed the world?”

The shirts are both priced at $27.99 for short sleeve, and $32.99 for long sleeve. They are listed as special event items, and will be shipped no later than Monday, October 24. WWE also noted that orders containing these items will be shipped separately.

We’ve noted how speculation is that the recent White Rabbit teasers at WWE shows has to do with the potential return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The teasers have included the “White Rabbit” song by Jefferson Airplane, along with a red lighting over the arena. WWE then hid two QR codes on this week’s RAW, which led to a WWE website video of a white rabbit playing a game of Hangman, which is portrayed on one of the t-shirts seen below. The video included graphics flashing with “9.23” and “9:23,” which has led to speculation that there will be some kind of reveal or tease at 9:23pm on tonight’s SmackDown as today’s date is September 23. You can click here and click here for interesting new teaser connections to Wyatt, one that is related to Extreme Rules. It’s been confirmed that WWE has at least had talks about bringing Wyatt back, and that people within the company expect the return to happen soon. You can click here for a report on backstage talk on Wyatt and WWE.

You can also click here for new details on Wyatt hiring a boxing coach, plus footage of Wyatt in the boxing ring training.

Below are screenshots of the new White Rabbit merchandise, along with the teasers from Monday night:

