Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans in a non-title match

* Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Riddick Moss and Solo Sikoa will have a segment backstage

* The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

* Braun Strowman vs. Otis

* Drew McIntyre promo with involvement from Karrion Kross and Scarlett

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai. Shotzi will be involved

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Ridge Holland and Butch. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will be ringside

More spoiler notes for tonight:

* Sami Zayn is to be named an Honorary Uce tonight

* A Hit Row watch party is set for tonight.

* More White Rabbit teasers are set for tonight, but there’s no word on a specific debut beyond that

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Otis vs. Braun Strowman

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Ridge Holland and Butch

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown one week after his Crown Jewel match against Logan Paul was announced

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.