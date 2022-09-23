– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves as fans cheer the show on.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn. The group stops on the stage and the pyro goes off as they put their fingers in the air. The Bloodline now marches to the ring as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. They stop at ringside as The Tribal Chief takes everything in. We see footage of last Saturday’s press conference where Logan Paul vs. Reigns was announced for WWE Crown Jewel, specifically where Reigns shoved Paul after Heyman ran the YouTuber down on the mic.

The Bloodline enters the ring and hold their titles up as more pyro goes off. The music stops and everyone stands with Reigns as the boos and cheers get louder. Heyman hands Reigns the mic. Reigns calls on Salt Lake City to acknowledge him and they do. Heyman takes the mic and gets some local heat, then says there are many items on The Bloodline’s checklist tonight. Heyman first points to how Reigns is still champion after defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle earlier this month. Heyman goes on about how it didn’t matter if McIntyre was on his home turf, because the only home turf is what Reigns is sitting on – The Island of Relevancy. Heyman says now that Drew has a new bridge to “Kross” let’s talk about Solo.

Heyman says he wishes he could brag that this was his own decision, but Solo’s debut wasn’t his idea, it wasn’t Reigns’ idea, and he looks at Sami when he says some people would like to take credit for what Solo did, but the truth is… Heyman says Solo was sent by the elders of the Samoan Dynasty because someone has to stop these conspiracies against Reigns and if you thought The Bloodline was unstoppable before, they are even stronger now and they have an enforcer to ensure Reigns’ title reign continues.

Heyman then addresses Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and how they are continuing their pursuit of mortality. Jey Uso hypes tonight’s title defense and guarantees they will leave as champions. Jimmy Uso goes to hype the match as well but Reigns looks down and The Usos stop talking. Fans respond with heat and cheers for Reigns. Reigns calls Solo’s name and Solo steps forward. Reigns says the elders may have sent Solo but he answers to Reigns now. Reigns tells Solo to acknowledge him. Solo looks Reigns up and down briefly, but then says he acknowledges his Tribal Chief. Reigns hugs Solo as The Bloodline’s music starts back up.

The Bloodline goes to leave the ring but Sami asks if they can cut the music for one moment. Sami apologizes as Jey starts to yell at him. Fans chant for Sami. Sami says he knows he’s not technically blood but the way they’ve taken him in as a family,he wanted to show them gratitude and also publicly acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Reigns motions for Sami to hand him the mic. Reigns laughs now and stares at Sami as a “Sami!” chant starts up. Reigns says he likes Sami but what is Sami talking for right now, why is he saying anything right now? Reigns gets it but why does Sami have their t-shirt on? Jey is seething behind Reigns now. Reigns asks Sami again why he has their shirt on, why is he tagging along with them, what does he want, what is this all about? Reigns wants Sami to take the shirt off. Jey yells at Sami to take it off while fans boo. Sami doesn’t know if Reigns is kidding or not and if this has to do with what happened with Logan last week, he’s sorry and he hopes Reigns doesn’t make any brash decisions.

Reigns brings up how Sami disrespected Heyman last week with Logan. Reigns isn’t going to tell Sami again – take the shirt off now. Jey is still yelling at Sami while Jimmy and Solo look on. Jey rips the shirt off Sami as the boos continue. Sami backs against the ropes and puts his hands up. Reigns says he needs Sami to listen for once – he doesn’t want to see Sami in that shirt ever again, he will never wear a Bloodline t-shirt again.

Reigns says Sami will never wear the shirt again because… he got Sami a new one. Reigns tosses Sami a t-shirt. Sami unfolds it and it says “Honorary Uce” on the front. Fans pop but Jey isn’t happy. Sami puts on the shirt as fans chant his name. Sami is thrilled now, doing his handshake with Jimmy. Reigns is also smiling but Jey isn’t. Reigns asks Sami if he wants to say anything. Sami says yes there is – I acknowledge you, Tribal Chief. Sami hugs Reigns and Reigns hesitates but then hugs Sami back. The Bloodline’s music starts back up as Jey shakes his head. Sami continues to thank Reigns as Cole declares The Bloodline is stronger than ever.

– We see The Brawling Brutes backstage watching. Cole hypes tonight’s main event for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. We go to commercial.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans

Back from the break and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is wrapping up her entrance for this non-title match. Lacey Evans stares her down from the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up. Evans takes Morgan to the corner but backs off and talks some trash. Liv smacks Evans and they go at it. Evans drops Liv and rocks her, then talks some more trash. They go at it and Evans levels Liv one more time, then kneels down and tells her she’s not extreme.

Evans continues the trash talking while beating Liv around the ring. Liv finally catches Evans and knocks her into the corner for a pop. Liv with a running high knee against the turnbuckles. Evans dodges a shot and nails a right hand, then sweeps Liv’s legs out. Evans poses on the apron to boos. Evans comes back in from the apron and takes Liv down, then grounds her with a headlock. Liv looks to counter but Evans keeps control.

Evans drops Liv from the apron again and taunts the crowd. Evans launches herself back in but Liv moves. Evans stuns Liv on the apron and runs her face-first into the ring post. Liv falls to the floor and Evans taunts her from the ring as we go back to a commercial.

Back from the break and Evans continues to dominate in the ring. Liv fights back but Evans sends her back to the mat. Evans grabs Liv by the face and talks more trash, then launches her across the ring. Evans wastes more time telling Liv about how she will never be extreme.

Liv gets fired up as fans cheer her on but Evans kicks her back down with a big boot. Liv kicks out at 2. Evans grounds Liv with a scissors and shows off while keeping her down. Fans boo. Liv fights back and sends Evans to ringside for a breather. Evans is frustrated but Liv is still down in the ring as the referee counts. Evans goes under the ring and pulls a broom stick out. She tosses that away and then grabs a kendo stick.

Evans brings the kendo stick in and taunts Liv with it. Liv ducks the kendo stick and nails a Codebreaker, then the Ob-Liv-ion against the ropes for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv takes the title and stands tall as the music hits. Liv grabs the kendo stick and stares at Evans as the referee exits the ring. Liv drops the kendo stick and Graves says she doesn’t have what it takes to get extreme. Liv changes her mind, picks the stick back up, and unloads on Evans with it. Liv takes the fight to ringside and yells at Evans about how she can get extreme, then drives Evans into the LED board on the barrier. Fans cheer Liv on as she brings a table from under the ring. Liv places Evans on the table, then goes back to the top turnbuckle. Liv stands up as fans cheer her on. She then flies from the top, putting Evans through the table at ringside as fans go wild. Liv looks into the camera and sends a warning to Ronda Rousey ahead of Extreme Rules. Liv returns to the ring and she’s limping, but she poses for the crowd as we go to replays.

– Hit Row is backstage at some sort of party they have going on. They talk about tonight’s main event when The Street Profits enter to join in on a toast. The Street Profits thank Hit Row for inviting them. Shinsuke Nakamura appears next and he also joins in on a toast. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Sami Zayn using his new Honorary Uce status to order around a staffer over catering. Ricochet and Madcap Moss appear, and they say Sami has changed. He disagrees. They say Sami has always been obnoxious and unbearable, and he still is, but just on a whole new level. They say this is what happens when you put your head all the way up Roman Reigns’… Sami interrupts and says if they want to disrespect him that’s fine but it’s not just Sami they’re disrespecting now, it’s the entire Bloodline. Ricochet is about to insult Sami again but Solo Sikoa suddenly attacks from out of nowhere and destroys Moss and Ricochet, telling them to try and say something now. Sami pulls Solo away and says they understand not to mess with The Bloodline now. Sami says he was just about to do what Solo did. Sami and Solo walk off.

– Cole sends us to a video package looking at The Usos’ title reign to hype tonight’s title defense against The Brawling Brutes. The video is narrated by Paul Heyman.

– Back from the break and we get a Royal Rumble Classic video that shows WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels winning the 1995 Royal Rumble. Cole plugs tickets for the 2023 Rumble at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX going on sale next Friday.

The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Maximum Male Models are already waiting – ma.çé and mån.sôör with Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri.

The bell rings and Woods starts off with Mansoor. Mansoor doges a shot and shows off but Woods rocks him. Mace tags in as Woods rolls Mansoor up. Mace with a big superkick for 2.

Maxxine takes a camera from the ringside photographer and starts snapping photos as Mace and Mansoor double team Woods in their corner. They make another tag and double team Woods in the middle of the ring. They pose over Woods as fans boo. Mansoor tags back in and drops an elbow on Woods, then grounds him in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for The New Day now. Woods gets free and knocks Mace down on the apron, then dumps Mansoor to the floor for a pop. Mace tags in and knocks Kofi off the apron to prevent the tag. Mace scoops Woods and slams him, then drops a big elbow for a 2 count.

Mansoor tags back in and they pose over Woods as Maxxine snaps more photos. Kofi runs over and knocks Mace to the floor, which allows Woods to roll-up Mansoor out of nowhere with the Backwoods for the pin to win.

Winners: The New DayBraun Strowman vs. Otis

We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman to a big pop. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Otis with Chad Gable. The announcers show us a Tale of The Tape for this bout.

The bell rings and the big men size each other up as fans pop. They lock up and Strowman nails a knee to the gut, then big right hands. Strowman tosses Otis across the ring for a pop. Strowman runs and nails a dropkick to send Otis out of the ring. Strowman stands tall for a big pop.

Otis regroups with Gable but Strowman runs around the ring to attack. Gable lays down in Braun’s way but Braun jumps over him. They have words and Otis takes advantage of the distraction to attack from behind, decking Strowman. Otis launches Strowman into the barrier, then into the ring post. Otis brings Strowman back into the ring, runs the ropes and then nails a big discus clothesline in the middle of the ring. Braun kicks out at 1. Otis knocks Braun into the corner and continues to beat him around while Gable barks orders from ringside.

Fans rally for Braun now. Braun catches Otis with a big Spinebuster out of nowhere for a pop. Otis goes back to the floor for another breather as Gable talks him up. Braun runs around the ring again as fans pop. Braun flattens Gable and knocks Otis onto the announce table, then poses for the crowd. Braun brings Otis back in the ring but Gable holds on to Braun’s leg to keep him from going back in. Braun grabs Gable and launches him into the timekeeper’s area. Braun returns to the ring and goes for a powerslam but his knee buckles and Otis attacks.

Otis with a World’s Strongest Slam for a 2 count. Fans boo as Otis goes to the second rope, stopping to pose. Otis nails the Vader Bomb but Braun still kicks out at 2. Otis goes up for the flying headbutt but he lands hard as Braun moves. Braun gets fired up now as the crowd cheers him on. Braun scoops Otis for a big powerslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Braun clutches his lower back and plays to the crowd for more cheers.

– The Brawling Brutes are backstage with Kayla Braxton. They are hyped up for Fight Night and the main event. Sheamus talks about how The Bloodline has an uphill battle tonight because The Brawling Brutes were made to fight, just ask WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Sheamus talks about his rematch at the SmackDown season premiere on October 7 and promises to take the title from Gunther, but tonight is about Butch and Ridge Holland winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Sheamus goes on and says when they step into the ring, fans know they’re going to get banger after banger after banger after banger. Butch runs off as Sheamus continues with his bangers. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Drew McIntyre to the ring to a big pop.

