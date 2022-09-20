WWE officials are reportedly being tight-lipped about the recent “White Rabbit” teasers.

As noted, WWE has been playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song in between commercials and matches at Friday’s SmackDown, the weekend non-televised live events, and then again at last night’s RAW. The house lights go out, the song plays, and then a red light comes over the arena. WWE took it a step further at last night’s RAW when a QR code was shown behind Austin Theory during a backstage segment, and in the crowd during The Brawling Brutes’ win over The Street Profits, which was shown around 9:23, the same time shown in the video. The QR code led to a page on the WWE website, and included a cryptic white rabbit video that included a game of Hangman, which added to speculation that these teasers could be related to Karrion Kross or more likely, Bray Wyatt. You can click here for the original report from RAW, but you can also see the video below.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that no talent or on-screen staff who are talking have been informed of what exactly the White Rabbit references are for, but almost all speculation is that these are related to Wyatt’s WWE return.

It’s been reported that WWE higher-ups believe the chances of Wyatt returning are significantly higher under the new regime. It’s also been confirmed that contact had been made between the two sides, and that numerous people of influence have had interest in bringing Wyatt back, and that it’s believed the return is going to happen.

There’s still no confirmation on Wyatt returning, but multiple sources within WWE expect the return to happen sooner than later, and some say “it’s a matter of time.”

There are some people involved with WWE production, who are usually briefed about such things, but they have yet to be clued in on what the White Rabbit teasers represent. The situation is being played very close to the vest within the company.

Regarding various backstage teasers and references, including crows being used and other intentional efforts, there are people responsible for delivering props and directing them but they also have not included those items in their lists of props that have to be brought to tapings, which goes out company-wide to those who need to be in the know.

There’s a feeling within WWE that the new regime will have to deliver on the tease. The hourglass on last night’s teaser led to more speculation on Kross being involved, but a source noted that they don’t think the new regime would implement a re-introduction of Kross, especially for someone who has been back for almost two months now. One top talent noted that paying off a tease like this is something “integral in setting the tone for shows moving forward.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are both videos from last night:

https://twitter.com/urbanzosf/status/1572024309694042112

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.