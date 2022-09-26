Yesterday, a video surfaced showing AEW star Buddy Matthews cutting a promo at the Life Pro Wrestling event saying that he would be going away for a while to “recalibrate” some things, where he thanked fans for being loyal supporters to the House of Black, especially in the wake of Malakai Black’s AEW release.

Later in the day a report from Fightful Select came up stating that Matthews was potentially finished with AEW, and that he had been expressing some disappointment with his run since joining the promotion earlier this year. One AEW source apparently shared this with the publication, adding that his angle with the Great Muta at Grand Slam Rampage was a way to write him off of television for a while.

Despite all this Matthews has taken to Twitter to deny the reports, where the former NXT cruiserweight champion shared a GIF from the famous sitcom Seinfeld of Elaine repeating the phrase “Fake, Fake, Fake Fake.” At this time there is no specification as to which part he is denying. Check it out below.