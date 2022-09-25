Buddy Matthews may be done with AEW.

The House of Black star cut a promo after competing at last night’s Fight Life Pro Wrestling event, where he told the live crowd that he will be going away for a while.

“Unfortunately, tonight, I’m going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I’m speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn’t goodbye, this is see you later.”

Fightful Select has provided an update saying that Matthews spot with the Great Muta at Grand Slam Rampage was a way to write him off of television. It is not known what his status is but one AEW source told the publication that they believed he was done, which makes sense considering that he’s expressed dissatisfaction with his use.

Matthews wasn’t the only one who was unhappy with his AEW booking. The recently released Malakai Black put out a post on his social media confirming as such. Black was under a five-year deal with AEW, and would not be able to return to WWE for “quite some time.”