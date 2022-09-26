On the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about a number of different pro-wrestling maneuvers, which included his thoughts on the German Suplex, the knife edge chop, and the piledriver, three “dangerous” moves he doesn’t think are necessary to tell a good story inside the squared circle. Highlights are below.

Says the German Suplex is a dangerous maneuver:

“Nobody got hurt until the German. Nobody ever broke their neck when I first broke in. But then all of a sudden that German Suplex comes in.”

His dislike of the Knife Edge chop:

“Jericho and Danielson had that match in AEW, where I lost count. I just don’t get it. I lost count. Why is it ‘I give you one. You sell it. You give me one. I sell it?’ Why is it ‘I give you one. You sell it. You give me one. I sell it?’ I used to like when Ricky The Dragon Steamboat would send them off [the rope] and drop to one knee and do like a Steven Seagal-ish chop.”

How Flair would use the chop then trade a punch:

“Our management just immediately outlawed that [the knife edge chop.] When you chop somebody [for real] that’s right below using a handgun. The list goes ‘Firearm, knife edge chop. Ric would chop me, but Ric would always follow it up with a punch. Chop. Punch. So the chop could give him a chance to fire his f punch. But they’re not doing that [anymore.] There’s psychology for why it would or wouldn’t work.”

Believes piledrivers should remain outlawed:

“Piledrivers are another one. I mean that almost paralyzed Steve [Austin.] I’ve never given one. I don’t take backdrops and I don’t give backdrops. There are certain things you have to do in order to f***** have a pro-wrestling match. Like running the ropes is one of them.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)