Earlier in the week it was reported that AEW superstar Matt Hardy sustained a knee injury at the recent AAA TripleMania XXX special in Mexico, where he teamed up with Johnny Elite to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico in the main event. Elite was replacing the Broken One’s brother, Jeff Hardy, who was arrested last week for driving under the influence. He has since been suspended by AEW President Tony Khan.

However, according to Hardy himself he is doing fine. He quote tweeted the report regarding his injury and writes, “Sorry to disappoint, but I’m all good, ladies & gentlemen. I was at #AEWDynamite tonight & am good to go. Also, I loved & enjoyed my #TripleMania30 match for @luchalibreaaa. Thanks, TJ!”

Sorry to disappoint, but I’m all good, ladies & gentlemen. I was at #AEWDynamite tonight & am good to go. Also, I loved & enjoyed my #TripleMania30 match for @luchalibreaaa. Thanks, TJ! https://t.co/649pjntjZI — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 23, 2022

While it is nice to hear that Hardy is okay AEW has been bitten badly by the injury bug. Stars currently out are AEW world champion CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Red Velvet, Kyle O’Reilly, Skye Blue, and Buddy Matthews.

Stay tuned.