During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including some of the matches that will take place at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear.

MJF wrestling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship:

“It’s very interesting, especially where the pay per view is located in Newark, not too far from his home base. He’s been doing great work. He is an extremely talented young man and he is a guy that is going to be the future of AEW for a long time. Even as much as he jokes around, ‘My contract is coming up and they want me up north brother’, I think he’s going to be the face of AEW for a very long time.”

The Elite vs Death Triangle match for the AEW Trios Championship at Full Gear:

“I’m pumped for that match. Whoever wins that match, I am gonna say this right here and right now though between The Death Triangle and The Elite, myself and Private Party, the Hardy Party, we are really focusing on these six man tags right now, these trio matches, and we want to come looking for those titles. I’m gonna go ahead and say that right now. Whoever wins that match, we want to come looking for those titles.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription