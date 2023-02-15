On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star discussed WWE’s decision to have Brock Lesnar break The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

“I think Brock is the guy that should have beat him. On top of Brock being such a legitimate badass (by) beating him, they got so much greatness out of Brock over the next ten years or so. So yeah, I think it was a good call.”

Transcription via Wrestling Inc.