Austin Theory was paired with Vince McMahon on WWE television for a short period of time.

It started when Theory stole Cleopatra’s Egg, which was done as a tie-in with the movie Red Notice starring The Rock, who gave McMahon the egg.

At the 2021 WWE Survivor Series show, WWE did several backstage segments with the egg, Theory, and McMahon.

While speaking with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Theory noted that he still doesn’t have a replica of the egg.