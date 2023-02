MLW presented the second episode of Underground on Tuesday night on Reelz at 10pm ET.

The promotion has announced the following card for next week’s episode. Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. The match was taped at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023 on January 7.

MLW Underground Card

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO

The Billington Bulldogs (Tom & Mark Billington) vs. TBA