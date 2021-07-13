During his recent interview with TalkSport WWE star Matt Riddle spoke about his pairing with former 14-time WWE champion Randy Orton, and the formation of their team now known as RKBRO. Highlights are below.

Says that Orton is amazing:

“Randy is amazing. He’s awesome. I love that guy, I love that man of mine, Randy Orton [laughs]. I mentioned probably around WrestleMania time and I was like ‘hey, how good would it be if Randy and I tagged up, partnered up and were RKBro?’”

How Orton liked the idea of a team-up and helped pitch the angle to creative:

“He was like ‘Hey, this RKBro thing you mentioned, it actually sounds pretty cool. And I was like [speechless expression]. Nobody else thought it was cool, the only people who really thought it was cool was Randy and me. So then we pitched it and I don’t think it was supposed to have legs or last that long, but kind of like with me and Pete Dunne as the Broserweights, people saw our chemistry together in backstage segments, they know we can both go in the ring for days and here we are.”

Says everyone backstage loves their segments:

“Vince [McMahon] loves it. “Bruce [Prichard] loves it. Everybody at the office loves it. The boys love it. They love it so much, they’re starting to hate it [laughs]. That’s how much they love it. It was a team that nobody knew they wanted and now they need it.”