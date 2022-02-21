WWE superstar Matt Riddle issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today, where the bro looked back on his final fight in the UFC nearly 10 years ago.

Riddle reminds fans that despite winning the fight his career with the promotion would come to an end shortly afterwards due to positive drug tests for marijuana, his second failed drug test that year. He adds that anything could happen in life, and to live it like there’s no tomorrow. His full statement reads:

10 years ago I had my last fight in the UFC in London. I had no idea it was going to be my last fight for them especially because I won but it just goes to show anything can happen and you have to always expect the unexpected so live life like there’s no tomorrow bro.

