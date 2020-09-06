Veteran wrestler Matt Sydal took to Twitter earlier this morning to comment on his AEW debut at last night’s ALL OUT pay per view, where the former WWE, IMPACT, and ROH superstar finished in the final four of the Casino Battle Royal. Sydal writes, “Thank you @AEWrestling for last night. We made a memorable debut, now it’s time to really open some 3rd eyes!”

Sydal would also speak on his now infamous shooting star press botch as soon as he entered the matchup. He states, “I think that was a sign. I’ll be using all new material next time. Stay tuned in to see what I’m saying.”

Thank you @AEWrestling for last night. We made a memorable debut, now it’s time to really open some 3rd eyes! — Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020