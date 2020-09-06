Reby Hardy provided another update on her husband, AEW superstar Matt Hardy, on Twitter this morning following his scary fall on last night’s ALL OUT pay per view. The spot has garnered a ton of heat on company president Tony Khan, who explained in the post-show media scrum that the doctor on-site cleared Matt to finish the matchup, an action that Reby Hardy has already scolded the company for.

Today she writes, “They needed additional imaging done after his CT. He’s still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho.”

