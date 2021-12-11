AEW has announced a new matchup for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow battles longtime veteran Matt Sydal in singles-action.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WINTER IS COMING

-“Hangman” Adam Page versus Bryan Danielson for the AEW championship

– MJF versus Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

– Wardlow versus Matt Sydal

– Hikaru Shida versus Serena Deeb