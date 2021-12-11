AEW has announced a new matchup for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow battles longtime veteran Matt Sydal in singles-action.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR WINTER IS COMING
-“Hangman” Adam Page versus Bryan Danielson for the AEW championship
– MJF versus Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring
– Wardlow versus Matt Sydal
– Hikaru Shida versus Serena Deeb