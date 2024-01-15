Maven speaks on a potential appearance in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble matchup.

The former company star discussed this topic during a recent interview with Cafe De Rene. When asked if he would be making a cameo Maven insists that he hasn’t been contacted yet, but that it would be a great spot to be involved in.

If it’s happening, I haven’t gotten the call yet. I know people want me. ‘It’d be a great spot.’ I haven’t got the call yet, I haven’t heard anything.

Maven’s most famous moment in WWE came when he dropkicked the Undertaker out of the ring during the 2002 Royal Rumble.

On a recent edition of his Youtube Channel Maven detailed how he almost became a commentator for WWE but the COVID-19 outbreak halted those plans. You can read about that here.

