AEW star Max Caster from The Acclaimed recently spoke with The Sports Generals about his desire to do a radio show with tag partner Anthony Bowens, and how he is interested in having a career in broadcasting after he’s done wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wants a radio show with Anthony Bowens:

“I don’t think about it a lot, but it’s something I still want to do. I’ve been in talks with Anthony (Bowens) and putting feelers out there to do a radio show as part of The Acclaimed. After wrestling…funny story, I only started wrestling training because I wanted to be a commentator and I didn’t know how else to get into wrestling.”

Would love to go into broadcasting after his wrestling career:

“A few months in, my trainer goes, ‘you’re too good to just be a commentator.’ Ever since then, I said, ‘Okay, so I won’t be doing that.’ After wrestling, sure, I would love to. I have a love for broadcasting, especially sports broadcasting. To be a part of the sport for the rest of my life or after my career, that would be great.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)