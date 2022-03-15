AEW star Max Caster from The Acclaimed recently joined Barstool Rasslin about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how Caster has excelled at dissing his opponents with a rap prior to the match beginning. Highlights from the interview are below.

How writing diss raps about his opponents are his most important character trait:

“I mean, that’s my job. I have to do it. There’s nothing else for me to do. So when we find out we have a match, yeah, of course, I’m stretching, I’m getting dressed, and I’m getting ready for the match. But the most important thing is that I have a little bit of time by myself, and really think about how to pick apart our opponents.”

How he likes using current events and politics in his raps:

“I like being current. I like current events. I like politics, anything we can do to work that in without getting me and Anthony in trouble. I think that the true skill that I have is saying these things that are horrible, but making them funny for everybody.”

Says the Dark Order are the hardest to write diss raps against:

“It’s The Dark Order because we’ve wrestled them so many times and I’ve gotten them in every single angle I can get them in. I’m like, ‘Oh, these guys are a dom and a sub. This guy wears a wig. It’s Dark Order, but there’s no dark people in your group, what’s up with that?’ So, I’ve exhausted the Dark Order so much that every time we wrestled them on an Elevation match or something, me and Anthony looked at each other like, ‘Here we go again. Got to figure something completely new for The Dark Order.’”

On dissing Bryan Danielson and Christian:

“So at this point, it’s them, but everybody else is fair game. I love being able to just rip on legends. When I got Christian at the Pay-Per-View, that’s a really popular one for me. Bryan Danielson, I said, ‘Bowen’s arms are bigger than your legs’, and the camera zooms out to show his legs. Beautiful TV moments that we make every single week doing this stuff.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)