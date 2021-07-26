Pro-wrestling legend Melina recently spoke with METRO about a wide range of topics, including how proud she is to have worked with the likes of Mick Foley and Kurt Angle, but also discussed the pride she feels working the talent of tomorrow. Highlights from the interview are below.

On working with a number of pro-wrestling legends:

“Getting to work with [Mick], Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, all these incredible people. I’m so lucky I was able to work with these people, all these freakin’ legends,” she added. Another name was the late Sherri Martel. And with Sherri Martel and have Sherri Martel praise me and take the time to try to teach me little deals. Oh my goodness, I’m the luckiest human being on the planet.”

On getting to work with the stars of the future:

“I’m in this beautiful in between where it’s like, some people only get to work with the past but I got to work with the past and the future. I’m so grateful for this entire ride in my existence and I’ll keep on enjoying every moment and being thankful.”