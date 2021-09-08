The legendary Melina recently appeared on the Hashtag Show to discuss her matchup against Deonna Purrazzo from the NWA Empowerrr pay per view a few weeks ago, where Melina revealed that the reception she received was so positive she could have retired and been happy. Hear her full thoughts on the subject below.

Says she feels like she could have retired after NWA Empowerrr reception:

Again, overwhelming because you know, I’ve been a bad guy my entire career so, I never, ever had a reaction like that. Never experienced a reaction like that so, and then people can be tough and it felt like no matter how much I put myself into my matches in the past, not everybody’s gonna like it and people are gonna hate it and I’m never gonna be good enough. It always felt that way, so when we got to the back and got that reaction. I could retire now.

Thanks her fans for giving her life purpose:

It was such a beautiful thing to see and I wanna thank everybody for being so sweet, so supportive and for watching. This is what we do it for, for you guys every single time and so if I can do something that where you can enjoy it, you can get strength from it or you could hate me, whatever the case may be, that’s what wrestling is. We do it for you and thank you for making my career. It gave me purpose. You guys gave me purpose so thank you.

