New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that two more matchups from this past January’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view have been added to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. The bouts added are the Hiromu Takahashi and Taiji Ishmori junior heavyweight title match and the Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi NEVER Openweight showdown. Details, including a video preview, can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Hiromu Takahashi faces Taiji Ishimori and Jeff Cobb takes on Shingo Takagi as Wrestle Kingdom 15 coverage continues!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!