The line-up has been finalized for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money In the Bank.

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Damian Priest win the final men’s Money In the Bank qualifier over Matt Riddle. Priest now joins LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura as confirmed participants in the six-man match.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. 1 Superstar TBD

