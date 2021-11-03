During her appearance on Bell to Belle, Mercedes Martinez praised Doudrop for the work that she is doing. Here’s what she had to say:

There are so many females out there that can give the audience something different. The thing that I see on my TV now is Piper Niven, or ‘Doudrop’. You know, she’s a phenomenal wrestler! Have you seen her work? She is fantastic! I am glad to see her on TV, and she is putting in the work up there. She’s doing what she has to do to stay on TV, right? That’s how I look at it. As long as she’s enjoying it and stuff, it’s fine. I just think they should have kept her as Piper, and I get it, name changes, new characters, it’s part of the business. I get it. She is one of those that has a different appeal. Everyone has something for the fans. She has something that she’s giving to the fans, something different, and that’s where she is.