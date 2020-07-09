Mercedes Martinez Wins WWE NXT Debut, New Video Package for Imperium

– Former Mae Young Classic competitor Mercedes Martinez made her return to WWE NXT TV on Night 2 of the Great American Bash. She defeated Santana Garrett.

This return followed several weeks of “coming soon” vignettes for the veteran wrestler. Below is footage from Wednesday’s match:

– Below is a new promo for NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. This promo aired during the Great American Bash Night 2 episode on Wednesday night, but the champs did not appear live.

Imperium won the titles from Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on May 13, and have defended the straps just once – against Breezango on June 17.

On a related note, Barthel celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, while WWE announcer Vic Joseph turned 35.

