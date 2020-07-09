Scarlett Posts Cryptic Message After WWE NXT Title Change, Karrion Kross Comments

As noted, the Great American Bash Night 2 closed with Scarlett and Karrion Kross staring down at new WWE NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee following his big “Winner Takes All” win over Adam Cole, from a room up high in the arena. Kross has previously teased that he was coming for the NXT Title.
Kross and Scarlett both took to Twitter after the Great American Bash and posted cryptic comments for the future.
“It’s a gift and a curse to know things before they happen… Buckle up everyone, because you’re in for a hell of a ride. #FallAndPray #TickTock #WWENXT @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross,” Scarlett wrote.
Kross re-tweeted several fan comments on going for the title and added, “Tick tock. [hourglass emoji]”
You can see several of their related tweets below:
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
Tick tock. ⏳
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
