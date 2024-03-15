Mercedes Moné is in the money making business, and her latest trademark attempt only adds to that trend.

The AEW superstar filed to trademark the term “Bo$$ton” through her company, Soulnado, Inc. The filing was made on March 14th and is for merchandising purposes.

Mark For: BO$$TON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mercedes made her AEW debut this past Wednesday at Big Business, which took place in the CEO’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. She told fans that AEW was the place to be, and that the women in AEW were the reason that she was there.