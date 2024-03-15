Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. This is one of the last SmackDown’s left ahead of WrestleMania 40 at the beginning of April. A lineup for the program can be found below. Wrestling Headlines will update you throughout the day if more matches are announced.
LINEUP:
-Bayley vs. Dakota Kai
-Rey Mysterio to return
-The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Rock) to appear
