In May 2022, Mercedes Mone, also known as Sasha Banks, and Trinity Fatu, previously known as Naomi, walked out of WWE due to creative differences.

They were later granted their releases, with Mone joining NJPW and Fatu signing with Impact. Mone is expected to make a return in NJPW and is likely to join AEW once she fully recovers from an injury that required surgery.

During a recent fan signing, Mone was asked about her experience with NJPW, as he read that creative issues were the reason behind her departure from WWE. Mone quickly shut the fan down. If the player doesn’t work below, click here.

https://twitter.com/MVarnadoDaily/status/1714065028159013215