WWE has a lot of talent under contract, but not everyone gets to appear on television. Some are kept on the sidelines for months. One example is Bo Dallas, who returned to the company and was paired with his brother, Bray Wyatt, on television as he portrayed the Uncle Howdy character.

However, both Dallas and Wyatt were taken off TV in March because Wyatt had a medical issue. Unfortunately, Wyatt passed away in August due to a heart attack.

We don’t know what Dallas’ status has been with the company since then. Dave Meltzer was asked about it on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted he thinks Dallas is done because the only reason he was brought back was due to a favor to Wyatt. He didn’t rule out WWE using him again but didn’t expect to see him back.