The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

NWA National Title #1 Contender’s Match: Zyon vs. Chris Adonis

Thom Latimer vs. Koa Laxamana

NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Max The Impaler (c vs. MJ Jenkins

“Pick Your Poison” Match: Mecha Wolf vs. Yabo The Clown