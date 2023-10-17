Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced three matches and several segments for tonight as they look to build off the momentum of last week’s show, where they loaded it up with several main roster stars and big names, including John Cena and The Undertaker.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Bada-Bing-Bada-Boom Battle Royal (Winning Team Earns NXT Tag Team Title Match at NXT Halloween Havoc): Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak, OTM, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne, Chase U, Gallus, Creed Brothers, Angel & Humberto y Malik Blade & Edris Enofé

NXT Title Number One Contender’s Match: Dijak vs. Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes

Cody Rhodes will make his final decision as NXT GM

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to appear

Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan Nox

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament continues