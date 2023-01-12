Top industry superstar Mercedes Monè’s new theme song is now available to listen to everywhere.

The former multi-time WWE women’s champion made her NJPW debut at last week’s WrestleKingdom 17, and immediately made her presence known by attacking IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI. The two will meet for the championship at the February 18th Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, an event that has already sold out.

Mercedes’ theme, entitled “Monè,” was used for her NJPW debut and was produced by DeeMoney, Bluprint Fox, and Bluprint Capital Records. See promotion for the song on Mercedes’ Instagram below.