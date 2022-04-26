During a recent interview with Sescoops pro-wrestling star and former RETRIBUTION member Mia Yim spoke about wrestling Athena at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Super Show last month, and how it felt to compete after a year of not competing. Yim also gave her thoughts on her husband Keith Lee’s AEW debut. Highlights are below.

How it felt to have her first match in over a year:

I am very happy about the match. It’s been years since I’ve wrestled Athena and it’s also been over a year since I had my last match anyway so it was a lot of mental blocks in my head because you know, I wasn’t in a good mental space so getting into this match with a friend, having her help me through it kind of help give me back that confidence that I lost so I’m very — overall, the match was good, I got the win but aside from that, I feel like I’m slowly becoming myself again. Very, very [emotional moment].

On Keith Lee’s AEW debut and keeping it a secret:

Very hard [keeping Keith Lee’s arrival to AEW a secret] because of course he doesn’t tell anybody anything so everyone’s coming to me and it’s like what? I’m not — ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ you know? So, people always think they can get scoops from me and it’s just — especially with Keith, that’s his business. Don’t come to me with that. I was so proud [seeing Keith’s AEW debut]. I knew the reaction he was gonna get was gonna be authentic and loud, but just to see it as it was happening gave me the chills and it was like this is what he deserves.

