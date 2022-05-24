IMPACT star Mia Yim recently joined Denise Salcedo for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, where Yim detailed how happy she is to have returned to the promotion, and the creative freedom that it afford her. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Discusses her return to IMPACT:

“It’s an amazing and incredible feeling. Just to know that I know a majority of these people from the last time I was there, to meeting new people where I felt like I’ve known then forever. It’s a cool feeling to walk through those doors and be welcomed by, old, new, everybody. Not jut talent, but production and office. I’ve never worked with Scott (D’Amore) before, but man is he cool. He’s cool to sit back and talk with. It’s nice. It’s a really nice feeling.”

How she appreciates the creative freedom that IMPACT offers:

“Freedom. Not that we weren’t free before, but the minute I signed my contract, I got a text like, ‘hey, what do you want to do for your character? What do you want to do for your tron?’ I’m like, ‘these are just suggestions, you don’t have to go for it,’ but I’ve been sitting on these ideas for the past two years, so I tossed it to them and they were like, ‘Great, we’ll set everything up.’ ‘This is so cool.’ It was different. You’re used to pitching ideas, but then nothing ever happens. ‘This is an idea I pitched, but nothing happened.’ In my mind, I was like, ‘the fact that they straight up asked me what I want to do says a lot,’ and then the fact that they went about and did it, I want to retire at IMPACT. This is where I want to stay forever, at this point. It was definitely a different feeling, but I felt like I was being heard and listened to and they took my ideas, and even little tweaks, they would ask, ‘How do you feel about this?’ ‘You’re really asking me?’ It’s nice to feel like I’m respected as a human.”

