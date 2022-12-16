Pat McAfee was recently named Sports Media Person of the Year by The Athletic, crediting his work in WWE as well as his hit podcast the Pat McAfee show as key reasons. In The Athletic’s story they interviewed longtime WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole, who gave his thoughts on working alongside McAfee, and how much he enjoyed seeing him compete at this year’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event.

How McAfee reinvigorated his love for the business:

Pat helped reinvigorate my love for our business. I have been sitting in that chair at ringside for 25 years calling live sports entertainment every single week. I have missed two television shows over that period. As one can imagine, that amount of repetition can become tedious after time. Pat changed all that, and each week became a new adventure and a new chapter in my career.

Says calling McAfee’s match at WrestleMania was a career highlight: