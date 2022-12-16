On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast Booker T gave his thoughts on former NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose, and the events surrounding her release from WWE, which occurred earlier in the week. Booker, who currently calls NXT as a commentator, explains why he thinks the entire situation is bad. Highlights can be found below.

Calls the entire situation surrounding Rose and her release bad:

I think it’s a bad situation. You put yourself in a situation, something is going to happen. She put herself in a great position to be looked at as a major superstar like Trish Stratus. I hate it because that money was going to always be there for Mandy Rose. It was like money in the bank. I would hate to see her throw something like that away and fall into a world that is very, very dangerous to fall into.

Whether AEW should scoop Rose up:

I was one of the first ones that said AEW took Jeff Hardy immediately after he was having problems, they wanted to look past that. This right here is a problem. I don’t think someone should just jump in and think, ‘Let’s make some money off of Mandy Rose.

