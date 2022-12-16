Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will put their GCW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Masha Slamovich and AKIRA at the Til’ Infinity event on Saturday, December 31st from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Previously announced for the event include:

— “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio.

— John Wayne Murdoch vs. Sawyer Wreck.

— Maki Itoh vs. Allie Katch.

— Nick Gage, Leon Slater, Willie Mack, Nick Wayne, El Hijo del Vikingo and more are advertised to appear.