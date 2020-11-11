WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is taking a break from Twitter.

Foley took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that he is taking some time away from the site, but should be back in December. He noted that he may be disabling his account, but it is still active as of this writing.

“I’m taking a twitter break, and should be back on in December. I might be disabling my account for a while – but I will return. Thanks for all of your support. Please wear a mask and look out for each other – it’s going to be a tough fall and winter,” he wrote.

Foley previously deactivated his Twitter account back in May, but brought it back soon after. He later appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast and talked about why he took that hiatus.

You can see Foley’s full tweet below:

I’m taking a twitter break, and should be back on in December. I might be disabling my account for a while – but I will return. Thanks for all of your support. Please wear a mask and look out for each other – it’s going to be a tough fall and winter. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 10, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.