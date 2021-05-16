WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter earlier today to comment on VICE TV’s premiere episode of Dark Side of the Ring season three, which focused on the life and death of former superstar, Brian Pillman. Foley, who has appeared regularly on the hit series, admits that it was difficult for him to watch as he was the one who dropped Pillman off at the hotel where his body would be found.

The Hardcore Legend writes, “I finally got the chance to watch the Pillman episodes of

@DarkSideOfRing …my eyes were glued to the screen. It hit me hard. I dropped Brian off at the hotel he died in, and was his scheduled opponent for the PPV event he never made it to.”

The most recent Dark Side of the Ring covered the life of current GCW champion Nick Gage. See Foley’s tweet below.