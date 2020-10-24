WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a recent guest on the Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling to discuss his legendary Hell in a Cell matchup against the Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. The former world champion states that while there have certainly been better matches inside the steel structure, theirs will always be the most memorable.

Well… I mean that was the most memorable match… I wouldn’t say… I mean… I think on a lot of levels the superstars have had that much better matches inside the cell but it’ll be tough to top that as far as being memorable but I know that each WWE Superstar who steps in there has put a lot of thought trying to create memories that fans can rely on to for long time.

