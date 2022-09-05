On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave his thoughts on top British superstar Will Ospreay, and how much he enjoys the Aerial Assassin’s work. The Hardcore Legend used his comments on Ospreay to discuss his viewpoint on great wrestling as compared to great storylines. Highlights are below.

Calls Will Ospreay phenomenal:

“He’s phenomenal. He’s incredible with the stuff that he can do and makes it look effortless. Now he’s in the middle of a social media war with Kenny Omega that could yield incredible results.”

His thought process on great matchups vs. great storylines in wrestling:

“Would I rather be part of a great match or great storyline? To me, the great matches, they go hand in hand with the great storylines. I needed the great storyline, I needed [Jim Ross] – I loved having JR call those matches to explain the story to the fans, and of course, he had that amazing job of just saying enough but putting you in that space where you feel almost like you’re in that wrestler’s head. So, I think the great moments are more important to me than great matches. I think if you have great matches for too long, too regularly, people stop seeing them as a big deal. Shawn Michaels excelled almost every night, and Kurt Angle excelled almost every night.”

On Kurt Angle:

“But if I had one knock on Kurt – Kurt was so great so regularly that people took it for granted. It wasn’t a big deal to see a great Kurt Angle match, it was expected. He was almost like a victim of his own greatness. And as crazy as it sounds, with the Olympic Gold Medalist pedigree, he was also so enjoyable and such a great comic foil that I don’t know if everyone realized how outstanding he was. So, I haven’t watched enough of Will [Ospreay] to know exactly what these five-star matches were, but I would go back and have to challenge whether anyone has outdone Kurt Angle, or what the difference is between a four-and-a-half-star match and a five-star match. But I’m not gonna pretend Will is not a phenomenal wrestler.”

