Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his process for cutting the best promo. Foley is considered one of the best talkers in the history of the pro wrestling business.

“I had them in my head, usually cutting them in the car. Sometimes I would cut them at the gym.”

Foley also talked about never understanding why wrestlers would call their opponents “garbage” in promos while feuding.

“It always got to me when someone would dismiss his opponent as being a joke or piece of garbage,” he explained. “Because then the old adage is if that’s the case and you win, you beat a piece of garbage. If you lose, you lost to a piece of garbage.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc