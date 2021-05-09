WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to remember a time where he replaced Goldberg for a match in Japan back in 2004.

This is where he took on Toshiaki Kawada for HUSTLE. The event aired from the Yokohama Arena and was for the Triple Crown Championship.

Foley lost the match, which turned out to be his final contest in Japan. He wrote the following:

“I arrived in Japan for this match in a wheelchair, and left Japan in a wheelchair — but I did the match! This was my last appearance in Japan — 17 years ago, today. I’d love to go back to Japan for a convention sometime. When my agent told me I could make Bill’s money, I told him I couldn’t walk, but I’d be in that ring!”