During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer said that part of the problem of NXT stars coming to the main roster was that the WWE writers never watched NXT. This is according to his son, Dewey, who was on the creative team.

“When my son was a writer for six years, he said part of the problem was that none of the writers watched NXT. It’s like, you know what? Why don’t we tack that on as part of the job requirement? See what makes the character special so that when they get called up, you’re not doing a characterization of the caricature of the character. It’s just common sense.

