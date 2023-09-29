Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the Main Event Mafia faction that consisted of Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Scott Steiner, and Sting in TNA Wrestling, which originally lasted from 2008-2009.

“I was so frustrated because we had more marquee names in that company than WWE had at that time. And I remember even when I had my first talk with Vince [McMahon] in a year and a half and he left me a message. I know you don’t like me, but I know you love this company. He was wondering if I might be able to do a couple of interviews on the company’s behalf. And I called him up and I said, ‘I like you.’ And during the course of that long conversation, I told him, I said, Vince. I said. ‘You guys are the jello of flavored gelatins, to the point where most people don’t even realize another flavored gelatin knock’s excellent flavored gelatin. But nobody says, ‘Hey, you got some knocks. It’s. It’s jello, right? Yes.’ They were doing their Elimination Chamber and there were some really pretty minor names in the chamber, meaning at that time, in 2009, they were really low on big names. TNA was not. So in the main event Mafia, we’ve got bigger stars than they have in there. This is my opinion, but I think a lot of I think it’s open to, you know, opinions. I think when you’ve got in the same ring. Sting Steiner, Kevin Booker, Kurt Angle. That’s crazy, right? That’s crazy. I remember the first time I did a promo, my mouth was so dry. I was nervous. You know, I really thought this was like a make-or-break situation. And in the end, it didn’t turn out to be either. It didn’t make or break anyone. It wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be. It certainly wasn’t a stinker, but it wasn’t the landmark promo I hoped to deliver. But it was frustrating to see this amazing group, this group of great talent that most people didn’t even know was on the television.”

